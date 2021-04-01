Rising temperatures into Easter weekend

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure to the south of Southern California is responsible for the clouds this afternoon and the light showers falling over parts of the Southland. The ridge of high pressure will persist over the Desert Southwest through the Easter weekend bringing temperatures on the rise.

The clouds will linger into the evening hours but relative humidity values remain low with the air temperature cooling into the low 80s around 9:00 p.m.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the days ahead. Some valley cities will even reach the century mark for the first time this year this weekend. Stay hydrated!

