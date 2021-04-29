The Return of the Triple Digits!

Local Forecast

High pressure building in over the Western US will propel temperatures into the low 100s for the next few days under sunny skies with very dry conditions.

The return of the heat means we need to remind ourselves of heat precautions that everyone needs to take during the hottest days here in the Desert.

And NEVER leave a person or pet unattended in a vehicle, any time of year!

The pool will be a popular spot this weekend, and even today looks pool-worthy!

The next 7 days keep see highs well above average, but we do get some breezy conditions late Saturday into Sunday, dropping highs out of the 100s for early next week.