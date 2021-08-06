Humidity goes up as temps go down

Local Forecast

A big push of monsoonal moisture has surged humidity into the Valley this morning. Dew points are precariously close to 80 in parts of Valley!

Circulation around the ridge of high pressure is pulling moisture up from the southeast, but also allowing some cooler air to drop in from the North as well.

The models show dew points and humidity dropping as we head into the afternoon and evening, so it will feel better later today.

We've been as hot as 122 this week, but yesterday we hit 115. Today a more reasonable 112 is expected (and please remember PSUSD students are back in school so watch the crosswalks!).

In the weekend, highs hover near our seasonal norm of 109, and next week, more humidity slides in by midweek with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of southland thunderstorms.

