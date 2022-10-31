Hauntingly good weather for Halloween, but spooky changes are on the way

Happy Halloween! The forecast for this evening is filled will all treats and no tricks! A light wind will be present as additional clouds join overhead. Temperatures will steadily cool through the night, dropping into the 60s Tuesday morning.

As a front nears the Southland, winds will strengthen ahead of its arrival. The mountains and desert will begin to feel changes from Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as the incoming winter storm system will bring big changes to our desert weather. The primary impact for the Coachella Valley will be gusty winds. Mountain rain and snow could create issues as well.

Rain will affect communities from the coast to the mountains. Minimal, if any, precipitation is expected in the desert. Snow will fall from 7,000' on Wednesday to ~4,500' on Thursday.

Wind gusts will be the strongest on Wednesday, remaining consistent throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to drop on Thursday, the coolest day of the week. As skies clear, patchy frost is possible in the High Desert Friday morning. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s this weekend.

