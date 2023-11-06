Skip to Content
Winds increase ahead of cooler temperatures

Published 3:32 PM

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect starting at 6 PM this evening and will last through 6 PM Wednesday. Air quality can vary from hour to hour, so check airnow.gov for the latest data in your area.

Winds are expected to peak on Tuesday, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. Breezes will be felt across the valley, but the strongest winds will be felt in the usual areas near the I-10 corridor and the San Gorgonio Pass.

A cooling trend will kick off today and will continue through the middle of the week. Santa Ana winds will make a return on Wednesday. Temperatures will slightly increase heading into the weekend, but will likely not exceed 85°.

