Gusty and dusty with cooler temperatures

An air quality alert has been issued as breezy to gusty winds begin to make their way into the Coachella Valley. This alert is in place through Friday night. A Wind Advisory will take effect tomorrow evening as well.

We are looking at a few days of persistent onshore flow in Southern California. This means gusty winds are possible through the remainder of the workweek, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts have the potential to exceed 50 MPH.

The rest of the work week will remain quite windy. This, of course, will lead to travel and air quality concerns over the next few days. However, cooler temperatures will be with us thanks to the wind. Warmer and calmer conditions will begin to take over as we transition into next week.