Above-average heat continues this week

Today is another warm day in the Coachella Valley with temperatures at least 5° above average. We will feel some slight cooling tomorrow along with an increase in our winds.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the valley beginning 10 AM Friday. Temperatures will be well above average with highs near 115 not out of the picture. Remember to always stay hydrated and practice heat safety. The alert is in place through 8 PM Saturday evening.

Excessively hot temperatures will be with us on Friday and Saturday. Thankfully, this heat wave will be fairly brief as temperatures cool down to more seasonable levels as we make our way into next week.

