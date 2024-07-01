Hot start to July with excessive heat through the week

It's a new week and a new month. Above-normal temperatures will persist through the first week of July as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west.

The Excessive Heat Warning that took effect yesterday is in effect for all of the Coachella Valley through next Monday, July 8th. Heat risk will reach 'major' and 'extreme' on Friday and Saturday, increasing the concern of heat-related illnesses occurring.

The holiday weekend is quickly approaching. A time when many people will be spending time outdoors. If you can, limit strenuous activities to the early morning hours. Friday and Saturday have the highest potential for record heat, prompting First Alert Weather Alert Days.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!