A heat wave that will last through the holiday weekend

A ridge of high pressure to our west is moving closer to the California coastline. This weather pattern will aid in the dangerous temperatures forecast for the Coachella Valley.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Excessive Heat Warning had been extended again. Now in effect until Tuesday, July 9th, temperatures will be up to 12° above average for the week.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday, as those days look to tie or set record temperatures. Even after the holiday weekend, extreme temperatures are expected to linger. Plan your days with heat safety in mind.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!