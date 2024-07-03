Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Record-setting heat likely for the Independence Day week

By
today at 6:17 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Highs continue climb (115 yesterday), and may top out as high as 122 before the heatwave ends. An excessive heat warning remains in effect, now until Tuesday of next week for the entire region.

During this extended period of extreme heat, follow all of the usual heat precautions to avoid heat-related illness or injury.

Records are in jeopardy the rest of the week, especially Friday and Saturday, for which we have issued a First Alert Weather Alert for both of those days given the threat of record heat.

Expect temps to remain elevated through most of next week, despite the excessive heat warning coming to an end by Tuesday (as presently planned).

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content