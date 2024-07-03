Record-setting heat likely for the Independence Day week

Highs continue climb (115 yesterday), and may top out as high as 122 before the heatwave ends. An excessive heat warning remains in effect, now until Tuesday of next week for the entire region.

During this extended period of extreme heat, follow all of the usual heat precautions to avoid heat-related illness or injury.

Records are in jeopardy the rest of the week, especially Friday and Saturday, for which we have issued a First Alert Weather Alert for both of those days given the threat of record heat.

Expect temps to remain elevated through most of next week, despite the excessive heat warning coming to an end by Tuesday (as presently planned).