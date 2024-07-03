The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended (again)

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended yet again. It is now in effect through Wednesday, July 10th. Temperatures in the low desert will continue to heat up throughout the holiday.

Record temperatures will be infringed upon in the days ahead, not just in the afternoons but also in the mornings. First Alert Weather Alert days are in place for Friday and Saturday when temperatures are expected to peak. Monday is closely being watched for more highs reaching 120°.

This heatwave is proving to be relentless. Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through next week. Ensure your home operates as efficiently as possible to keep the cool air inside. If you need additional relief, find a cooling center close to you.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!