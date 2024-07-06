First Alert Weather Alert: Potentially record heat continues this weekend

Compared to yesterday, we held on to more moisture and for longer. As a result, our high temperatures have been kept at bay. However, the excess moisture will also keep our temperatures elevated through the overnight hours.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through 9 PM Wednesday as highs continue to climb into the 110s and potentially the 120s again. Daily highs will heavily depend on subtle factors like moisture and wind direction. Always practice heat safety!

Temperatures do not look to cool much through the first half of next week. A slight cooling trend may be in place heading into next weekend as there are signs of some more monsoonal moisture moving in. Regardless, highs will remain well above average and in excess of 110°. We also have the potential to tie or break some records on Monday and Tuesday of next week.