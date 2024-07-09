First Alert Weather Alert: The combination of heat and humidity makes for an uncomfortable day

The notorious ridge of high pressure that has been impacting our weather since last week is still enjoying its time over the Western United States. Temperatures 10°+ above normal are expected to persist through Thursday.

The (what feels like) always there Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Coachella Valley until Friday night. Riverside and San Bernardino mountains are still under a Heat Advisory until Thursday night for temperatures up to 104°.

The moisture from this morning has been slow to move out, meaning air temperatures were inhibited from climbing as high as yesterday. Still, high temperatures in the one-teens do not pair well with humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday offer a quicker dry out into the afternoon, where temperatures could still climb near the record highs for the dates. You'll see the numbers drop into the weekend, but we'll be trading the high heat for more monsoonal moisture. As a result, there is a slight chance for storms to pop over the mountains and High Desert this weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!