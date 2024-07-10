First Alert Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues into the second week of July

The Excessive Heat Warming continues to dominate the weather story here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures still have the potential to reach 120°F through Friday evening. A Heat Advisory is in place for our friends in the mountains just to our west.

As high pressure continues to lock onto the western US, we will continue to experience temperatures well above normal for this time of year. There is not much relief in sight until we approach the weekend when some more moisture will move into the valley.

2024 now holds the second place ranking for the number of days with high temperatures consistently at or above 110°F. Not including today, we have seen 19 days in a row with those temperatures.

As we look ahead to the next seven days, we still see a bunch of big numbers in the forecast. We remain under a First Alert Weather Alert and Excessive Heat Warning through Friday night. As we get closer to the weekend, we can finally look forward to some temperatures much closer to the seasonal average of 109°F. However, it will still be hot! The lower temperatures are a result of a boost in monsoonal moisture, so it will be hot and humid.