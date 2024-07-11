First Alert Weather Alert: Excessive heat continues through Friday

The relentless ridge of high pressure continues to deliver extreme heat to the Golden State. A First Alert Weather Alert remains in place as high temperatures have climbed into the one-teens once again this afternoon. While the average high for the date is 109°, the record is 121° set in 1958. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all of the Coachella Valley through 9 PM Friday.

A weak low-pressure system off the coast will direct more moisture from the south into Southern California this weekend. Expect dew point temperatures to remain elevated in the 60s and 70s through Sunday. The additional moisture in the atmosphere will allow showers and storms to develop, predominantly over the mountains and High Desert.

Temperatures will trend downward closer to the seasonal average by Sunday and through the middle of next week. Drier conditions will slowly return Monday through Wednesday.

