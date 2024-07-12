A significant change in the weekend forecast coming

Highs today will drop today as high pressure eases, and monsoon moisture increases. We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning and a First Alert Weather Alert through 9 p.m.

We will feel the moisture from increases monsoons today, but even more so into the weekend.

Monsoonal flow from Mexico will increase into the weekend, giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the higher elevations.

After a high of 119 yesterday, we'll be in the lower and middle one-teens today depending on cloud cover development.

The weekend looks humid with partly cloudy and hazy conditions. We do see some drying into early next week with highs hovering near seasonally normal levels.