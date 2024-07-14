Tracking thunderstorms in the desert

We have seen a lot of cumulus clouds today thanks to the heat and elevated monsoonal moisture. This has led to thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon. Some of those storms have moved over the mountains and impacted the Coachella Valley.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for portions of the valley, but that has since expired. A Flash Flood Warning remains in place for some areas through 6 PM. The affected areas are shown in the red polygon below, with Palm Desert so far taking the brunt of the rainfall. As of 3:52 well over half an inch of rain has fallen around the El Paseo area with even more rainfall on HWY-74 near Bighorn and the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens. Remember that if you see a flooded roadway you should avoid it! Turn around... don't drown!

We will continue to feel some very humid conditions this evening in the desert. many areas have dew points in the upper 60s and even into the 70s in some areas.

Temperatures for this upcoming week will be much more reasonable than what we have been feeling over the last few weeks. Highs will vary a bit day by day but should stay within a few degrees of 110 for most of the week. Some slightly warmer temperatures are in store for next weekend.