Drier and hotter conditions in store for the weekend

As we look ahead to the weekend there are a few things that I am tracking. You may have noticed a few fewer clouds along the mountains today. That is indicative of the drier conditions today, a trend that will continue through the weekend. We are also under yet another Excessive Heat Warning. Monsoonal moisture will make a comeback for the start of the workweek.

As mentioned before, an Excessive Heat Warning has gone into effect for the Coachella Valley. This alert is in place (for now) through 9 PM Sunday. Highs this weekend could easily exceed 115°F with Saturday looking to be the hottest day. A Heat Advisory is in store for our friends to the west.

Highs this weekend will certainly be on the higher side. Temperatures next week won't be much cooler, but we will see an increase in our moisture and instability levels. This will allow for more cumulus clouds over the mountains with the potential for some thunderstorms. While the details are a bit uncertain for now, next weekend looks to be a bit cooler.