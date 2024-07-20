A day and sizzling Saturday in the desert

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Coachella Valley this weekend. While today will be the hottest day of the weekend, Sunday will still be hot as well. Expect highs around 115°F. Remember to always practice heat safety!

It is staying dry outside today. Tomorrow will be on the drier side as well, but a push of moisture will move in for the morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be dependent on exactly how much moisture sticks around and for how long. We may also see some more cumulus clouds over the mountains. More moisture will be in the valley for the workweek.

It's staying hot in the valley! The Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Sunday. More moisture will move into the valley for the workweek. This will help keep our highs in the 110° to 115° range. We are also tracking some quite warm overnight lows in the upper 80s and potentially the lower 90s (depending on moisture). Expect some cumulus clouds throughout the week and the chance for a thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday.