The heat and humidity combination continues

The same 'ol story of the relentless ridge of high pressure enjoying its time in the west. The current position of the ridge is steering in monsoonal moisture from the east, keeping dew point temperatures elevated in the 60s.

The chance for thunderstorms continues through Wednesday, favoring the mountains and High Desert.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday night. Onshore flow strengthens Friday with gusts near 30 MPH, followed by drier air arriving in time for the weekend.

