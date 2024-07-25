Tracking lingering humidity and high heat

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through 8 PM Friday. It's important to always practice heat safety and to stay hydrated. Be prepared for afternoon highs upwards of 117°F.

As mentioned above, we are staying hot here in the Coachella Valley with the Excessive Heat Warning. We are also staying on the humid side for today. While localized thunderstorm chances are smaller today, we cannot rule them out thanks to the lingering moisture. However, a gradual drying trend will begin Friday and carry us into the weekend. This is because a trough of low pressure will increase onshore flow, bringing us some windy conditions for Friday and Saturday.

We remain hot and humid in the valley today. We will see some breezier weather to usher in the weekend. This will bring us some drier and cooler weather, with highs closer to the seasonal average. Humidity will gradually increase again next week.