Feeling seasonable with a touch of humidity

It's continuing to feel incredibly seasonable here in the Coachella Valley. We have a touch of humidity in the air today with dew points across the valley predominantly in the 50s. As a result of the general weather pattern, we can look forward to a bit of a breezy evening, with gusts upwards of 25mph. The winds will help to dry us out as we progress through the evening.

The thousands of visitors in the valley this weekend for Splash House are in for another treat tomorrow as conditions will remain seasonable with little humidity. This will make for a perfect day to jump into the pool and enjoy the weather.

Temperatures for the next week will remain very nice and close to the average for mid to late August. A slight warming trend will be in place from Sunday through Tuesday, with Tuesday being the warmest day. Some more monsoonal moisture will move into the valley around the middle of next week, but highs will stay seasonable.