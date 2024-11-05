Tracking comfortable weather for Election Night ahead of more Santa Ana winds

We are tracking another round of Santa Ana winds this week in the Coachella Valley. The winds will gradually pick up in the overnight hours and become breezy to gusty for the morning. Winds will likely peak in the later morning hours on Wednesday. The winds will be mainly out of the north/northeast, so areas north of the freeway will see some of the strongest winds. The winds will also dry us out even more.

In terms of temperatures, we will be cooler on Wednesday and Thursday thanks to the winds. It will remain very comfortable for the foreseeable future with temperatures near or below average in about a week from now.

As mentioned before, it will be gusty at times on Wednesday, especially in the late morning. Winds will stay elevated into Thursday but won't be as strong. After the cooler temperatures during midweek, we will gradually warm through Monday.