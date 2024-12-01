On the warmer side to start meteorological winter

Today is December 1st which means we are officially in meteorological winter! We use meteorological winter to help better collect and analyze weather and climatological data. The average temperature in Palm Springs for December and February 1st is 72°F. The average temperature on New Year's Day is 69°F.

There is an area of low pressure off the coast in Southern California which has been funneling in some upper-level moisture into our area for a few days. We are tracking clearing conditions throughout the day today.

The average high temperature for today is 72°F meaning we are above average today. Temperatures will be stable and comfortable in the low 80s. That's roughly 10 degrees above average. Skies remain predominantly clear next week.