Another potentially record-setting day

today at 6:08 AM
Highs hit 85 in Palm Springs yesterday and 84 in Thermal, both besting previous records from 1985.

We'll be close that again today and records are in jeopardy as high pressure continues to push the Jetstream FAR to the North, allowing the Western U.S. to see hotter than normal conditions, while the Eastern U.S. will be cooler than normal with winter weather moving in over the weekend.

Highs today will rival the 1985 record of 83. We see a very modest and gradual cooling into the weekend, and a more significant drop in temps by the Christmas holiday. Note that Christmas and Hanukkah overlap this year!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

