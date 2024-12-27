A slightly brezy morning with mild afternoon temperatures

We are tracking some elevated winds around the Coachella Valley this morning. So far, not much wind has been reported here on the valley floor. A low pressure system is moving into the west coast well off to our north. While there are limited impacts for us here in the valley, there are some elevated winds in the passes and higher elevations.

Looking at the temperature outlook we can see some warmer colors over the west coast, and, of course right here in the Coachella Valley. This lets us know that we are tracking some warmer-than-usual temperatures for the valley roughly 6-10 days from now.

An average high temperature for this time of year would have us in the upper 60s. Over the next week, our daily highs will bounce around through the 70s. So, yes, it is warmer than average but by no means is it uncomfortable! Truly a great stretch of weather to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025.