Tracking incoming rain and winter weather, which presents threat to burn scars in SoCal

This week's latest batch of Santa Ana winds have wrapped up, but in its place, we are seeing much wetter weather, which raises the potential for some rain and snow-related issues for our region.

Showers will begin tonight across much of Southern California. Our FutureTrack data is showing this precipitation outside of the valley for most of this evening.

By tomorrow, we can expect these showers to move into the desert. I'm tracking these showers overhead by the late morning. Across SoCal, these showers become more widespread Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service is also issuing a Winter Storm Warning to our local Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains, including Big Bear and Idyllwild. Snow could be seen as low as 3,500' by late Sunday. Areas above 4,000' could see up to half a foot of snow, while areas above 6,000' could see up to a foot and a half of accumulation. This Warning begins Saturday afternoon and is expected to expire Monday afternoon.

Flood Watches are set to go into effect Sunday afternoon for portions of Los Angeles County. The potential for significant rainfall in Los Angeles County is of particular concern in burn areas across Southern California as it could lead to flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert Day all day on Sunday as we track precipitation here in the desert. We're expecting to see this wet weather throughout Sunday and into Monday. There are some slight chances for rain still on Tuesday. This system is a cold system, bringing temps about 10 degrees below seasonal averages for the desert. Warmer highs are expected for the second half of the week.