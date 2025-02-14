Rain moves out in time for Valentine’s Day

A winter storm brought record rainfall to the Coachella Valley and significant snow to higher elevations around SoCal, and now it's pulling out of the region. Skies will clear out and rain should be over by the afternoon. Wind advisories remain in effect through tonight for areas surrounding the Valley, so expect some breezy conditions here.

Rainfall was impressive. Storm totals thus far for Palm Springs have reached 0.87", 0.86" of that falling yesterday setting a record for one-day precipitation on this date.

There will spotty showers in the mountains, pass area and Inland Empire, with a very slight chance the valley could see 0.10" more of rainfall through the early part of Friday.

Highs will be cooler than normal today, before warming up into the weekend.

Through the weekend and into next week, highs will climb to near 80 degrees for much of the week to come!