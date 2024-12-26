Skip to Content
2024: The Year in the Coachella Valley

2024: Year in Review – Crime in the Coachella Valley

today at 4:37 PM
We're taking a look back at 2024.

News Channel 3 evening anchor Karen Devine takes a look at some of the top crime stories to make headlines in the Coachella Valley and what kept local law enforcement busy this year.

2024 ended on a positive note with fewer homicides across the Coachella Valley than last year. Organized retail crime was also down with valley cities implementing new ways to prevent it. but, other types of crimes spiked, including those that involved fentanyl.

Law enforcement was kept busy with an uptick in burglaries.

Watch the full report tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 29th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

