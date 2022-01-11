Crash causes hours-long power outage

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A wreck on Hillcrest Road knocked out power in a neighborhood for several hours on Tuesday.

It happened around 8 a.m. near Autumn Ridge Drive.

Mobile Police said a teenager was driving to school when he swerved to avoid another vehicle, lost control of his car, and hit a power pole.

Officers said the teenager was not injured in the wreck.

About 800 customers in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood lost power for more than seven hours.

