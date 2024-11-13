‘Conclave’ cast will receive Ensemble Performance Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

The cast of the film "Conclave" will receive the Ensemble Performance Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The award will be presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati, all of whom are expected to be in attendance.

The Film Awards will take place on January 3, 2025, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 13, 2025. The event will be presented by Silvercrest and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

“Conclave is a thought-provoking drama, one which delivers edge-of-your-seat suspense by way of its outstanding ensemble of actors including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati and Isabella Rossellini,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “Together, they deliver powerful and multi-layered performances in Edward Berger’s film that will mesmerize audiences throughout this award season. For these actors’ brilliant and captivating characterizations, we present Conclave with this year’s Ensemble Performance Award.”

Conclave joins this year’s previously announced honorees: Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor); Mikey Madison (Breakout Performance Award); and Emilia Pérez (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

Past winners of the Ensemble Performance Award include the casts of King Richard (2022), Mary Poppins Returns (2019), Hidden Figures (2017), The Big Short (2016), The Imitation Game (2015), American Hustle (2014), Argo (2013), Young Adult (2012), The Social Network (2011), Revolutionary Road (2009), Hairspray (2008), and Babel (2007).

From Focus Features, Conclave follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting the new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope.

Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, including Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci) and Cardinal Trembley of Montreal (John Lithgow), Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of the Church.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), scripted by Academy Award® nominee Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Frank), and based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris, the film also stars Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet, “Green Porno”), Sergio Castellitto, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby, “Mildred Pierce”) and Carlos Diehz.