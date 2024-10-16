122 lbs of blue fentanyl pills found hidden in vehicle at Calexico port of entry

Border Patrol agents discovered approximately 122 pounds of blue fentanyl pills hidden throughout a vehicle at the Calexico West Port of Entry last week.

The discovery took place last Wednesday. At around 10:05 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 47-year-old man driving a gray sedan who was applying for admission into the United States from Mexico.

According to CBP, during the initial inspection, CBP officers discovered packages within the vehicle’s quarter panel. CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination. In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the vehicle, revealing anomalies throughout it.

A CBP K-9 team responded and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Upon further examination, CBP officers extracted a total of 98 packages concealed within the vehicle’s quarter panels and back headrest. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of approximately 122 pounds.

“This fentanyl pill seizure is a big win in our fight against the opioid crisis,” stated Roque Caza, Area Port Director of Calexico. “Every pill off the streets is a life potentially saved. I commend our hardworking CBP officers and law enforcement partners for keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.