Robert Durst, convicted murderer and subject of HBO’s ‘The Jinx,’ has died

By Paul Vercammen and Faith Karimi, CNN

Robert Durst, the eccentric millionaire who fascinated viewers as the subject of HBO’s documentary series “The Jinx” before being convicted last year of murder, has died in a California prison hospital, according to his longtime attorney Dick DeGuerin. He was 78.

Durst, who had been housed at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, died of natural causes at 6:44 a.m. on Monday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The coroner in San Joaquin County will determine an exact cause of death.

Serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole, Durst was being treated since he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in October. The real estate heir also suffered from a multitude of other ailments including bladder cancer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

