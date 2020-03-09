Murrieta school employee tests negative for coronavirus

News

The Murrieta Valley Unified School District confirmed that coronavirus test results for an employee came back negative.

On Friday, the county announced the employee displayed symptoms of the coronavirus, prompting officials to advise 71 students possibly exposed to the illness to self-quarantine and close Murrieta Valley High School.

Students and staff under self-quarantine will be notified by Riverside Public Health officially stating that they do not need to take this extra precaution at this time and may return to school on Wednesday with all other students.

The district has now confirmed that the school will reopen on Wednesday.

There are currently 6 total cases in Riverside County, 4 of those are in the Coachella Valley.

The two remaining cases are from county residents who were aboard a cruise ship and are being treated in Northern California. Officials confirmed the two patients have not returned to the county since.

