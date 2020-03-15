The Desert Aids Project is set to open triage clinic

News

The desert aids project in Palm Springs is opening a coronavirus triage clinic.

D.A.P. says it opened new clinics for day-to-day healthcare operations last week, leaving the original clinic temporarily vacant.

Yesterday they worked with infectious disease doctors to develop an emergency "plan of action" they say is aimed at ensuring the health and well-being of the community.

We're told the original clinic will be transformed this weekend into a specialized coronavirus triage clinic.

The agency says this will allow medical experts to screen patients demonstrating symptoms in a quarantined space-- while also allowing non-symptomatic patients to continue having their health needs met without potential exposure.