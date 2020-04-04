Coronavirus: 3 more deaths in Coachella Valley, 10 more recoveries countywide

News

Three deaths from Coachella Valley were added to the Riverside County total Saturday. From Friday to Saturday, records indicate Palm Desert had one more death. Palm Springs has two more deaths. Palm Springs now leads the valley in the number of cases and fatalities.

Deaths due to coronavirus in Riverside County now total 18, according to health officials. As of Friday, deaths in Riverside County stood at 15.

As of Saturday afternoon, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Riverside County is now 665. This is up from the 638 cases health officials announced on Friday.

Also up are the number of cased now considered "recovered." Friday that number was at 50. Saturday afternoon, officials say the number is 60.

Other valley cities saw additional confirmations of cases. Coachella rose from 1 confirmed case on Friday to 7 on Saturday. La Quinta rose in the same period from 17 to 18. Some valley communities have no recorded cases.

Here are case totals throughout the Coachella Valley, as of the afternoon of Saturday, April 4:

Community of Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 17

Deaths: 1

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 2

Confirmed Cases: 18

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 36

Deaths: 2

Confirmed Cases: 46

Deaths: 5

Confirmed Cases: 15

Deaths: 2

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Cases by age:

0 to 4 = 2

5 to 17 = 6

18 to 39 = 164

40 to 64 = 297

65 to 79 = 104

80 + = 33

