Riverside County reports 696 new cases & 26 deaths; Hospitalizations continue to decrease

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

There were 696 new coronavirus cases reported new coronavirus cases since Wednesday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 44,679.

The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases since July 29 due to glitch with the state's CalREDIE system.

State health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly did say on Monday that the issue the backlog has been cleared and test results will be filtered to counties for processing over the next few days.

Jose Arballo Jr, county public information officer, confirmed today's case increase is part of the backlog. The county expected to be caught up as by yesterday.

County officials have stated that once the issue is fixed, there will likely be larger case increases.

The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

434,405 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 13,132 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

The doubling rate is at 34.7 days as of Tuesday, however, the doubling rate was not listed on Wednesday's epidemiology summary. The county made no mention as to why the doubling rate was removed

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 26 additional deaths since Wednesday bringing the total to 879. The Coachella Valley reported 8 deaths today.

Palm Springs - 4 deaths

Desert Hot Springs - 3 death

Rancho Mirage - 1 death

23,287 patients have recovered, an increase of 434 recoveries since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations

The county continues to report big decreases in hospitalizations. The county reported 28 fewer coronavirus patients in the hospital today. There are currently 307 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Riverside County.

Zero patients are from correctional facilities and 1 is an Imperial County resident as of August 11, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county also continued to report decreases in the number of coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. There were 12 fewer patients in the ICU today, bringing the total to 94. This is the first time since June 25 that the total amount of ICU patients with coronavirus is under 100 patients.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,018 cases and 64 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/13/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 103

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,603

Deaths: 26

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,166

Deaths: 21

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 917

Deaths: 20

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 41

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 180

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,018

Deaths: 64

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 659

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 363

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 110

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 276

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 858

Deaths: 47

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 872

Deaths: 40

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 212

Deaths: 17

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 145

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 181

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 325 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,472 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you