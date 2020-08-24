Man arrested after an hours-long standoff in Coachella

Crime

Two men were arrested during the service of search warrants Monday morning in Coachella.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the search warrants stemmed from an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in which a firearm was used.

One of the warrants was served at a residence on Calle Lya, near the intersection of Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez, starting at approximately 7:20 a.m. The newsroom received several calls and messages regarding police activity in the area.

One of the suspects refused to exit the residence. This suspect surrendered to SWAT personnel at approximately 11 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.

A news release by the Sheriff's Department revealed that several firearms and ammunition were found during the search of the residence.

The suspect was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Another man was also arrested as part of the Monday morning warrant service. He was arrested on Cesar Chavez Street and booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

We are withholding releasing the identities of the suspects until they are officially charged.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Chavez at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station (760) 863-8990 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch (760) 836-8348.