Shadow Rock Church in La Quinta hosts driving-based scavenger hunt

The new Shadow Rock Church in La Quinta got a head start on celebrating their grand opening by hosting a driving-based scavenger hunt across the city Friday night.

“There's a lot of sadness, loss and pain going on right now and in our community, there's a lot of love...so we wanted to do a community outreach," Diane Barrett the early childhood director at the church told News Channel 3. "We wanted to invite people from the business communities, friends of friends and whoever referred the most friends got an extra 2000 bonus points to win that tv,” she added.

The grand prize at the scavenger hunt was a flat-screen smart television. There was also a special classic car showing in the church's parking lot.