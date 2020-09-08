20-year-old hiker dies at Joshua Tree National Park during triple-digit heat

News

A 20-year-old was pronounced dead while hiking in triple-digit heat at Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend.

Benjamin Whittier, 20, of Yucaipa, was reported to be unconscious and in need of immediate aid in the Turkey Flats area of Joshua Tree National Park Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m., according to a news release by the National Park Service.

Whittier's hiking partner was the one who called authorities.

Authorities found Whittier near the base of Pinto Mountain at approximately 11:30 p.m. Joshua Tree National Park staff administered CPR to an unresponsive Whittier but were unable to revive him.

According to the Riverside County Coroner's Office, Whittier was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

Whittier's body was airlifted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Riverside County Fire, Joshua Tree Search and Rescue (JOSAR), and American Medical Response assisted with search efforts.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that investigators do not believe there was foul play involved in Whittier's death.

The cause of death has not been established but according to NPS, temperatures in the area were estimated to have reached approximately 120 degrees.

Park officials advise hikers to take precautions and always carry more water than you think you will need. Hikers are encouraged to recreate early in the day and be vigilant in extreme heat conditions.

