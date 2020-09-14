Riverside County will not advance to red reopening tier this week

News

Failing to meet certain key metrics in the state's color-coded system for reopening, Riverside County will remain in the purple tier at least another week.

Purple is the most restrictive tier, and indicates widespread coronavirus in the community. The next step in the four-tier framework is the red tier, which would allow for more indoor businesses to reopen, including indoor dining, movie theaters, and churches at a reduced capacity.

To advance, Riverside County must meet state thresholds for coronavirus positivity rate and case rate. For the last week, Riverside County has met the required positivity rate, but not the case rate.

A county health official said that's because testing has dropped off by nearly half since the peak of the pandemic.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.