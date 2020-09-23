7-year-old boy makes comeback following violent DHS attack

News

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Gavin Ludwick, 7, is making a strong comeback after he was the victim of a violent attack right outside his Desert Hot Springs home in July.

His mother, Wendy Ludwick, tells News Channel 3 that Gavin is back to being the "happy-go-lucky" 7-year-old that he was before. She said a metal plate has been placed in his head, but he will have to undergo surgery on Thursday because the stitches are not healing right.

The same week the attack happened, Ludwick spoke to News Channel 3 exclusively about her son's hospital recovery.

Little Gavin was attacked on the 9600 block of Vista Del Valle on July 18 after heading home from a neighbor's pool party. Ludwick said she went to pick him up at 5:00 p.m., but the neighbor said she was going to get them food, and that she would bring Gavin home on a golf cart.

"Well something happened and she didn’t give him a ride home in the golf cart and she just sent him to walk up the street. I didn’t know that or I would have gone down to pick him up," Ludwick previously told News Channel 3.

A neighbor who lives across the street, Alturo Delgado, was leaving his home with his girlfriend to get some food. As he turned the car around, he discovered the unconscious boy lying facedown on Vista Del Valle just after 7:00 p.m.

Ludwick said she and her daughter heard a knock on the door. Her daughter went to answer, and Delgado was carrying Gavin in his arms. She said Delgado placed him on the couch and that's when she called 911.

Gavin was first taken to Desert Regional Medical Center before he was airlifted out.

Desert Hot Springs Police conducted an extensive investigation along with Riverside County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol. Nearby surveillance video led them to arrest Daniel Poulsen, 32, early Sunday morning. He was charged with attempted murder. Police described the incident as a random, unprovoked attack.

