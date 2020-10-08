Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens with new safety protocols

News

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens Friday with new safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The Tram has been closed since mid-March, due to the pandemic. It has now been allowed to reopen under the category of transportation.

Some new policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Reservations are required for all visitors;

Tram cars will now depart approximately every 20 minutes to allow staff time to sanitize cars between each trip;

Car capacities have been reduced to 10-12 passengers at a time to allow for social distancing;

A portion of each car will be set aside for annual passholders;

Face coverings must be worn inside the Valley and Mountain

stations, and in the tram cars, but not in the state park; and

stations, and in the tram cars, but not in the state park; and Guests must submit to temperature screenings.

See what it's like to visit the Tram under new coronavirus guidelines at 5 p.m. on KESQ!