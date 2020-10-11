Banning man wanted after allegedly stabbing his own dog in the neck

News

A Banning man is wanted after allegedly stabbing his own pit bull several times.

A photo shows the dog before the animal was stabbed.

It happened around 2:00 Sunday morning in a neighborhood in Banning.

Investigators say the animal's owner was antagonizing the dog, when the dog attacked the man, and his injuries required medical attention at an area hospital.

Investigators say the man later returned to the home and stabbed the animal several times in the neck.

A family member then turned the dog over to authorities and it was put down.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, could face charges of felony animal cruelty.

