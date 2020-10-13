Tickets for Living Desert’s annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ now available

News

You can now buy tickets to the Living Desert Zoo and Garden's annual "Howl-O-Ween" celebration.

"Howl-O-Ween" takes place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are invited to dress up and enjoy a socially distanced trip exploring the Living Desert.

"Howl-O-Ween day activities include a self-guided scavenger hunt to learn about many of the Zoo's commonly misunderstood animals. Myths, preconceived ideas and other tales will be dispelled as guests learn about the unique features and attributes of vultures, hyena, Mexican wolf, coyote, and many more," reads a notice by the Living Desert.

Those who visit the zoo on "Howl-O-Ween" are encouraged to pick up a program for details on the scavenger hunt and to find the schedule to catch a glimpse of their favorite animal enjoying "pumpkin pandemonium" – a special pumpkin enrichment that offers the animals a way to celebrate the holiday with a treat.

There will be no trick-or-treating at the zoo this year, but children 12 and under will receive a pre-stuffed Boo-in-a-Bag featuring treats and toys, while supplies last. There will also be food and beverage specials available.

Space will be limited in order to accommodate health and safety guidelines.

"This year Howl-O-Ween has been adapted to accommodate for social distancing and safety while still offering a fun way to spend Halloween day," said Erin Scott, Sr. Marketing and Public Relations Manager. "We encourage everyone to reserve their tickets online today, as we have limited entry and anticipate the day will sell-out quickly."

The event is free for members and is also included with paid park admission.

For more information and advanced online reservations, visit livingdesert.org.

The Living Desert has numerous precautions in place to allow guests to safely enjoy their time at the zoo, this includes limitations to capacity, facial covering requirements for all guests over the age of 3, as well as advanced ticket reservations requirements.