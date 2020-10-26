Tickets for Living Desert’s WildLights go on sale on October 27

News

WildLights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert is almost back! Officials announced that tickets for one of the valley's favorite holiday celebrations will go on sale for members starting Tuesday morning.

WildLights is the zoo's spectacular light display. There are over a million twinkling LED lights and festive activities.

The celebration sees the zoo turned into a bright, colorful winter wonderland.

There are over a million twinkling LED lights and festive activities, including the sparkling tunnel of lights, illuminated animal lanterns, holiday-themed G-scale model train display, and animated light shows set to music around the Zoo.

"We invite our community to join us for the desert’s favorite holiday tradition," said Mark Miller, Director of Park Services and Guest Relations at The Living Desert. "Tickets are limited and advanced reservations are required. We expect to sell out all dates this year, so guests are encouraged to get their tickets early."

Last year, USA Today named WildLights as the fifth best zoo light displays in the United States!

One of the new additions this year is souvenir photos with Santa. Saint Nick will be perched high in his festive sleigh, to accommodate for social-distancing. Guests of all ages will be able to step into the front of Santa’s sleigh to pose for pictures.

Photos will be available for purchase onsite and online following the event

Guests can also take a spin on the carousel and make s’mores around a fire, for an additional fee. Seasonal refreshments, holiday spirits, WildLights souvenirs, and zoo-themed holiday gifts also will be available for purchase.

"The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is a magical place and even more so in the glow of holiday lights," said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. "The enchanting assortment of illuminated animal sculptures – many representing species found at the Zoo – sets this event apart from many other holiday traditions. We have worked diligently to provide a safe and socially-distanced experience for our guests to make special memories this holiday season."

WildLights will be held on select events from Wednesday, November 25 through Sunday, December 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. TH

Admission is $14 per person; $12 for members, military (with ID); $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for those under 3. Some attractions require additional fees. Face coverings are required for guests over 3 years old.

Advanced reservations are required for both members and guests. Tickets are limited to accommodate for health and safety precautions

Tickets can be purchased online at LivingDesert.org or by calling (760) 346-5694.

WildLights is presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and is sponsored by HiTech Lights.