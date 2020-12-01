It’s Giving Tuesday: These valley organizations need your support

Coronavirus

It’s Giving Tuesday -- a day set aside to focus on giving back in our community. Many of our local non-profits are struggling this year due to the pandemic, and could use a helping hand preparing for the holidays.

Debbie Espinosa, President & CEO of FIND Food Bank, says their organization, like many, has been working overtime offering services to an increasing number of people.

“Our need over the last couple of months has increased again with employment benefits not being at the full amount that they were receiving 3-4 months ago,” she explained.

Espinosa says they’re feeding an increasing number of families once again as more people are facing furloughs and layoffs.

In a normal year, FIND Food Bank feeds about 90,000 people per month. She says that number has more than doubled during the pandemic.

“Once April and May rolled around we actually crossed over to the 190,000 per month,” she said.

And she says with another potential economic shutdown on the horizon, FIND needs the community’s help to keep up with demand. Right now they provide food at 44 mobile food markets and more than 150 other local sites.

“We want to make sure that all of these areas stay intact,” said Espinosa.

And she says it’s not just FIND Food Bank that has been hit hard in recent months -- many of our other valley non-profits have lost critical fundraising dollars this year as traditional in-person fundraising events have been canceled.

“Our valley was a beautiful representation of all the wonderful things non-profits can do to fundraise,” she said.

From banquets, to galas and 5ks, many annual fundraisers could not happen this year. She says because of that, Giving Tuesday is more important than ever for our local organizations.

“Don’t just give to one, give to a few. We’re all doing good work in order to make sure our neighbors, families and friends are all being taken care of during this time,” she said.

Many donations are tax deductible.

To donate to FIND Food Bank, CLICK HERE.

Other valley non-profits to consider this year:

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, to donate CLICK HERE

Martha’s Village & Kitchen, to donate CLICK HERE

Well in the Desert, to donate CLICK HERE

Mizell Senior Center, to donate CLICK HERE

LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert, to donate CLICK HERE

Desert Aids Project, to donate CLICK HERE