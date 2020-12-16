Coroner identifies man killed in crash with cement truck in Coachella

News

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of a man that was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a cement truck Tuesday evening in Coachella.

The crash happened at approximately 6:17 p.m. near the intersection of Calhoun Street and Avenue 53.

Todd Mosley, 62, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the coroner's office confirmed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Avenue 53 at a high rate of speed before crashing into the trailer of the cement truck as the truck was making a left turn on Calhoun Street.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Mosley, was ejected from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:35 p.m., according to the coroner's report.

CHP confirmed that no one else was injured in the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this incident.