Some warming expected next week

News

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 68° on January 2nd, 2021. This is just one degree above the average high temperature of 67°. Sunday, temperatures will be very similar with highs mostly in the upper 60s.

We are tracking a couple troughs moving north across the state next week. This will bring some breezy winds to some wind prone locations Monday and keep winds onshore. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the mid 70s.

We are not tracking any precipitation with these troughs as any rain chances look to remain off to the north.