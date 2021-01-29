Light Rain moves through the Valley

News

We awoke to light rain in the Valley, but it has since moved through, leaving some rainbows in it's place.

Rainfall totals were modest here, but more significant elsewhere, for full rain totals around the region, click here.

And a whole bunch of snow fell around our local mountains, too!

Showers may linger over the Inland Empire, but the rain is moving out quickly.

The front moved through and behind it, just some spotty showers remain, but the watches and warnings are still in place for most areas until later this afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 today, with warmer weather coming for the weekend.

To stay up to date with changes in our local forecast, download the KESQ weather app today, and take the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go!